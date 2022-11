Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Munson Rowlett Moore & Boone on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Old Dominion Freight Line and Kenneth Larrison to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Taylor King & Associates on behalf of Susan Shelton Durham. The case is 4:22-cv-01093, Durham v. Larrison et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 14, 2022, 7:46 PM