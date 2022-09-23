Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Millberg Gordon & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against the City of Durham, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern and North Carolina Railroad Company to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Perry Perry & Perry on behalf of Durham Green Flea Market, centers on the construction of an overpass and the closure of a Durham city street. The case is 1:22-cv-00806, Durham Green Flea Market, LLC v. CSX Transportation, Inc. et al.

