Removed To Federal Court

Hershey was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over the marketing and sale of its dark chocolate bars. The suit, brought by Sacks Weston LLC, alleges that the chocolate products contain harmful levels of lead and cadmium. The lawsuit also accuses Hershey of breaching implied warranty of merchantability. Hershey is represented by Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler. The case is 2:23-cv-00188, Durgin v. The Hershey Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 17, 2023, 4:55 PM