Who Got The Work

Evan B. Citron of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Smile Brands Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed Sept. 21 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:23-cv-06984, Durantas v. Smile Brands, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

November 06, 2023, 9:12 AM

