New Suit - Employment

USF Holland Inc., a YRC Worldwide company, and its parent company Yellow Corp. were hit with a wage-and-hour lawsuit on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court case was filed by Schulz Law on behalf of a former employee who claims that she was terminated after she requested a legally mandated break between trucking shifts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10777, Duranso v. Yellow Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 05, 2023, 11:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Dezerae Duranso

Plaintiffs

Schulz Law PLC

defendants

USF Holland Inc.

Yellow Corporation

nature of claim: 890/