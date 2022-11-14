Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against FCA US and Crystal Chrysler Jeep Dodge Center to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the purchaser of a 2017 Dodge Durango, alleges that the carmaker knowingly sold vehicles with a transmission defect that may cause stalling, shutting off or loss of power. The case is 5:22-cv-02001, Duran v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

November 14, 2022, 4:07 AM