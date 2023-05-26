Who Got The Work

Dillard's, the department store chain, has retained partner Alana K. Ackels of Bell Nunnally & Martin to fend off a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, filed April 11 in Texas Eastern District Court by Hommel Law Firm, contends that Dillard's rescinded an offer of employment to the plaintiff on the basis of her race and national origin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle, is 6:23-cv-00172, Duran v. Dillard's, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Senaida Duran

Plaintiffs

Hommel Law Firm

defendants

Dillard's, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bell Nunnally

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination