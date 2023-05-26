Dillard's, the department store chain, has retained partner Alana K. Ackels of Bell Nunnally & Martin to fend off a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, filed April 11 in Texas Eastern District Court by Hommel Law Firm, contends that Dillard's rescinded an offer of employment to the plaintiff on the basis of her race and national origin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle, is 6:23-cv-00172, Duran v. Dillard's, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 26, 2023, 10:13 AM