Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Bragg Live Food Products, known for its apple cider vinegar and related supplements, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Hilgers Graben, accuses the defendant of overstating the health benefits of its products in violation of Florida law. The case is 0:23-cv-60812, Duran v. Bragg Live Food Products LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 02, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Julie Duran

defendants

Bragg Live Food Products LLC

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects