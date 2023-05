News From Law.com

April Barton has been reappointed as dean of the Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University. Duquesne University President Ken Gormley made the announcement on Monday referring to Barton as "a stellar leader and role model for both faculty and students in the Duquesne Kline School of Law," according to the school's announcement.

