Who Got The Work

Christopher W. Kaul, Jared L. Shurman and Jacob Lasley from Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons have stepped in to defend GeoVera Specialty Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Aug. 6 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Daly & Black on behalf of Rochelle Dupre. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk, is 2:23-cv-03167, Dupre v. GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 20, 2023, 12:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Rochelle Dupre

Plaintiffs

Daly & Black, P.C.

defendants

GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute