Manuel Herceg and Tristan C. Fretwell of Taft Stettinius & Hollister have stepped in to defend the City of Madison, Indiana, in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed March 17 in Indiana Southern District Court by Bose McKinney & Evans on behalf of Dupont Water Co., accuses the city of unlawfully providing water to newly-constructed facilities in Dupont's service area. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker, is 4:23-cv-00041, Dupont Water Company Inc. v. City Of Madison, Indiana.

May 01, 2023, 10:43 AM

