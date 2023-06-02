DuPont Strikes $1.2 Billion Settlement Over Toxic Chemicals,...

Breaking News From Law.com

DuPont agreed to a $1.185 billion settlement on Friday to resolve lawsuits filed over its toxic chemicals, in particular perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The deal leaves 3M as the sole defendant in a bellwether trial that begins on Monday in Charleston, South Carolina. The trial, in a case brought by the city of Stuart, Florida, is the first in the multidistrict litigation over aqueous film-forming foams, used by firefighters to combat dangerous fires.

June 02, 2023, 3:46 PM

