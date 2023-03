Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dykema Gossett on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and Moss Law Firm to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of the Texas Debt Collection Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Zimmer & Associates on behalf of Heather Duplantis. The case is 1:23-cv-00280, Duplantis v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. et al.