New Suit - Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a digital privacy class action Wednesday in Maryland District Court against Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. and Hubbard Radio Washington DC LLC, d/b/a WTOP News and Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. The suit pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The suit is also backed by Bursor & Fisher and Girard Sharp LLP. The case is 8:22-cv-02483, Duplantis v. Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC et al.