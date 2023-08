New Suit - Wire Fraud

JPMorgan Chase was sued Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court over alleged wire fraud. The court action was brought by Gertler Law Firm on behalf of Dr. Charles Dupin and Diane Dupin, who contend that someone claiming to be a LifeLock employee defrauded them of $90,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02990, Dupin et al v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

August 01, 2023, 6:29 PM

