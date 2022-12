Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard Cooper & Gale on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Wilcac Life Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Adept Law Firm on behalf of Michelle Duong, alleges that the defendant provided insufficient notice before terminating a life insurance policy. The case is 2:22-cv-08992, Duong v. Wilcac Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 12, 2022, 6:57 PM