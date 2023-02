Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McDermott Will & Emery on Friday removed a disability-based discrimination lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company to California Central District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Kasey M. Dunton. The case is 2:23-cv-01042, Dunton v. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 10, 2023, 8:39 PM