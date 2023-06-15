Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Wednesday removed a sex abuse lawsuit against Rudolph W. Giuliani and the Giuliani Companies to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Abrams Fensterman LLP on behalf of Noelle Dunphy, former director of business development for the Giuliani Companies, who accuses Giuliani of sexually assault and harassment. The plaintiff also alleges that Giuliani terminated her without notice or pay after she complained about the abuse. The case is 1:23-cv-05026, Dunphy v. Giuliani et al.

Business Services

June 15, 2023, 8:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Noelle Dunphy

defendants

Giuliani Group, LLC

Giuliani Partners, LLC

Giuliani Security & Safety, LLC

John and/or Jane Does 1-10

Rudolph W. Giuliani

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches