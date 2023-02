Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ball Ball Matthews & Novak on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Woodfork Enterprises and more than a dozen other defendants to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision which killed six children, was filed by Long & Long and Poole & Poole on behalf of Brandy Lee Dunnavant. The case is 2:23-cv-00103, Dunnavant v. Woodfork et al.