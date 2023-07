New Suit - Wrongful Death

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, was sued Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court for wrongful death and personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The court case was filed by Ford + Bergner LLP on behalf of the Estate of Ron Arnene Dunn, who died while performing maintenance work on a railroad truck. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02725, Dunn v. Union Pacific Railroad Company.

Transportation & Logistics

July 26, 2023, 4:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Dywana Shannon Dunn

Plaintiffs

Ford Bergner LLP

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act