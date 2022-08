Who Got The Work

Lizza C. Constantine of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for Professional Debt Mediation Inc. in a pending class action for alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed July 11 in Florida Northern District Court by Story Griffin on behalf of Ryan Dunn. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allen C. Winsor, is 1:22-cv-00160, Dunn v. Professional Debt Mediation Inc et al.

Florida

August 27, 2022, 11:20 AM