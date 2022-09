Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Blank Rome on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Company, successor by merger to Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Georgia M. Dunn. The case is 1:22-cv-01555, Dunn v. PHH Mortgage Company, successor by merger to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC.

Ohio

September 02, 2022, 5:45 AM