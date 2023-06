Removed To Federal Court

CVS Pharmacy removed a lawsuit over alleged discrimination to California Central District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Collin Seals on behalf of Kim Dunn, who contends that the defendant’s employees denied her full access to a CVS store and made a police complaint about her due to her race. The case is 5:23-cv-01255, Dunn v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 28, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Kim Dunn

defendants

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination