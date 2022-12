Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Amazon to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over pregnancy-related claims, was filed by the Juarigue Law Group on behalf of Keyarra Dunn. The case is 2:22-cv-02236, Dunn v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

December 16, 2022, 2:51 PM