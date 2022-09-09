Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stanley Reuter Ross Thornton & Alford on Friday removed a negligence class action against Entergy, a utilities company operating in the southern region of the United States, to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Dudenhefer Law Firm, accuses Entergy of failing to stabilize a 400-foot transmission tower which was knocked into the Mississippi River by Hurricane Ida. The complaint seeks relief for business interruption claims due to power outages. The case is 2:22-cv-03198, Dunn and Sonnier Flowers & Antiques LLC et al. v. Entergy Corp. et al.

Energy

September 09, 2022, 4:33 PM