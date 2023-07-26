Who Got The Work

Dechert partner Neil A. Steiner and associate Ryan Strong have entered appearances for biotech company Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and certain directors in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed May 15 in New York Southern District Court by Brodsky & Smith, accuses the defendants of filing a misleading registration statement in support of a pending merger with a blank check company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:23-cv-04043, Dunlea v. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 26, 2023, 8:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Tim Dunlea

Plaintiffs

Brodsky & Smith, L.L.C.

defendants

Alan Levin

Diane Lanchoney

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jane H. Hollingsworth

Mark T. Giles

Robert Adams

Robert Cobuzzi, Jr.

defendant counsels

Dechert

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws