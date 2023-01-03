New Suit - Consumer

L’Oreal and subsidiary SoftSheen-Carson were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz on behalf of Daphne A. Dunigan, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the defendants' hair products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00027, Dunigan v. L'Oreal USA Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 03, 2023, 4:55 PM