New Suit

Dungarvin Inc., Community Alternatives Kentucky and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Greene Law Firm on behalf of the estate of Daniel Sutton, who allegedly choked to death while eating at the defendants' facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00029, Stith v. Dungarvin Kentucky LLC et al.

Health Care

February 24, 2023, 6:57 PM