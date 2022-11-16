Who Got The Work

Ernesto R. Claeyssen of Sidley Austin has entered an appearance for gaming company International Game Technology and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 14 in New Jersey District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of misleading investors about the company's compliance with applicable gaming and lottery laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christine P. O'Hearn, is 1:22-cv-06094, Dundas v. International Game Technology PLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 16, 2022, 7:10 AM