New Suit - Securities Class Action

Gaming company International Game Technology and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of misleading investors about the company's compliance with applicable gaming and lottery laws. The suit comes on the heels of an August 29 press release announcing that the company had agreed to pay nearly half a billion dollars to settle claims relating to the operation of the online gambling platform DoubleDown Casino. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06094, Dundas v. International Game Technology PLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 14, 2022, 7:34 PM