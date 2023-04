Who Got The Work

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. has turned to attorney Lee W. Marcus of Marcus & Myers to fight a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed March 10 in Florida Middle District Court by the Nation Law Firm on behalf of Angel Duncan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F. Jung, is 8:23-cv-00540, Duncan v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 24, 2023, 5:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Angel Duncan

Plaintiffs

Nation Law Firm

defendants

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Marcus & Myers, PA

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations