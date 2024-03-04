Michael P. Kohler of Miller & Martin has entered an appearance for OTB Materials Corp., an alternative concrete materials construction provider, in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 17 in Georgia Northern District Court by Sriplaw PA on behalf of former OTB president who contends that he was terminated without notice and was not paid his salary and severance package in accordance with an executed agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story, is 2:24-cv-00008, Duncan v. Otb Materials Corp. et al.
Construction & Engineering
March 04, 2024, 11:42 AM