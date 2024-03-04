Who Got The Work

Michael P. Kohler of Miller & Martin has entered an appearance for OTB Materials Corp., an alternative concrete materials construction provider, in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 17 in Georgia Northern District Court by Sriplaw PA on behalf of former OTB president who contends that he was terminated without notice and was not paid his salary and severance package in accordance with an executed agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story, is 2:24-cv-00008, Duncan v. Otb Materials Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 04, 2024, 11:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Duncan

Plaintiffs

Sriplaw, P.A.

Sriplaw, P.A-Atl

defendants

Jack Aspenson

Otb Materials Corp.

S3 Surface Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

Miller & Martin

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct