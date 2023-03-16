New Suit

Sheriff Richard Duncan of Chisago County, Minnesota, was sued for sexual assault by his sister-in-law Darcey Duncan on Thursday in Minnesota District Court. According to the complaint, Richard Duncan wrote false letters from a non-existent blackmailer threatening to kill Darcey Duncan and her family if she did not engage in sexual relations with her brother-in-law and record them on his iPad. The suit further alleges that Richard Duncan cast suspicion on a political opponent as the potential blackmailer. The case is 0:23-cv-00646, Duncan v. Duncan et al.

Government

March 16, 2023, 4:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Darcey Duncan

Plaintiffs

Robins Kaplan

defendants

Chisago County

Richard Duncan

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation