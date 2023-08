New Suit

BNSF Railway was sued Thursday in Kansas District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The court case, which contends the defendant failed to provide a safe working environment free of hazards, was brought by Schlichter Bogard LLP and Morris, Laing, Evans, Brock & Kennedy on behalf of Craig Duncan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01158, Duncan v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

August 03, 2023, 2:32 PM

