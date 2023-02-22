Removed To Federal Court

The Jefferson County Attorney's Office removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dwayne Clark, Steve Durham and other members of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections to Kentucky Western District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers on behalf of the Estate of Stephanie Dunbar, an inmate who hung herself after allegedly being left unsupervised for hours in an attorney booth. According to the complaint, 13 individuals have died while in LMDC custody since May 2021. The case is 3:23-cv-00082, Dunbar v. Clark et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 22, 2023, 12:24 PM