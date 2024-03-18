Who Got The Work

Joseph James DiPalma and Jason Mattar of Jackson Lewis and Kenneth A. Novikoff of Rivkin Radler have stepped in as defense counsel to West Village Associates and Chick&Co, respectively, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Carmine Street premises, was filed Feb. 2 in New York Southern District Court by the Marks Law Firm on behalf of Kirkpatrick Dunbar. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:24-cv-00801, Dunbar v. Chick&co LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 18, 2024, 10:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Kirkpatrick Dunbar

Plaintiffs

The Marks Law Firm, PC

defendants

Chick&co LLC

West Village Associates LLC

defendant counsels

Rivkin Radler

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA