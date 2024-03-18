Joseph James DiPalma and Jason Mattar of Jackson Lewis and Kenneth A. Novikoff of Rivkin Radler have stepped in as defense counsel to West Village Associates and Chick&Co, respectively, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Carmine Street premises, was filed Feb. 2 in New York Southern District Court by the Marks Law Firm on behalf of Kirkpatrick Dunbar. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:24-cv-00801, Dunbar v. Chick&co LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
March 18, 2024, 10:51 AM