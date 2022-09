New Suit - Contract

Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New Hampshire District Court on behalf of DuMorr Lift Rentals LLC. The suit targets Graphic Impact Design Inc. for allegedly breaching a rental agreement by failing to maintain a rented lift. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00359, DuMorr Lift Rentals, LLC v. Graphic Impact Design, Inc.

Business Services

September 14, 2022, 6:17 PM