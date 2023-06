Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Exxon Mobil to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, for bodily injury claims that were allegedly caused by poorly stacked merchandise falling, was filed by Michles & Booth on behalf of an employee. The case is 3:23-cv-12753, Dumas v. Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Energy

June 05, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Jefferson Dumas

Plaintiffs

Michles & Booth PA

defendants

Exxon Mobil Corporation

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims