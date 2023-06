New Suit - Contract

Cranfill Sumner and Kaufman Dolowich Voluck filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court against Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. The suit, brought on behalf of Dulce Restaurants, centers on a $8.7 million asset purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00451, Dulce Restaurants, LLC v. Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 06, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Dulce Restaurants, LLC

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog

defendants

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract