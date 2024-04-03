Who Got The Work

Wilson Elser partner Scott H. Stopnik has entered an appearance for kitchen appliance company Sensio in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 16 in New York Southern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Mariama Dukuray, contends that the plaintiff suffered severe burns after using an alleged defective Crux pressure cooker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:24-cv-01151, Dukuray v. Sensio, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2024, 9:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Mariama Dukuray

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Sensio, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims