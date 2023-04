Who Got The Work

Michael Kelly of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for Lakulesh Inc., doing business as Baymont by Wyndham, in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Feb. 28 in Florida Northern District Court by attorney Zandro E. Palma. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allen C. Winsor, is 4:23-cv-00087, Dukes v. Lakulesh Inc et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 14, 2023, 8:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Allison J. Dukes

Allison J. Dukes

Zandro E Palma Pa - Miami Fl

defendants

Lakulesh Inc

Pratikkumar Patel

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations