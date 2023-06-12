Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories Inc., an Illinois-based health care company, to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the McLearen Law Firm on behalf of a patient therapy access senior appeals specialist who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after being subjected to a hostile work environment. The suit also pursues retaliation and sexual harassment claims. The case is 4:23-cv-00537, Dukes v. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Health Care

June 12, 2023, 10:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Victoria Dukes

defendants

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination