AmerisourceBergen, a pharmaceutical wholesaler, and other defendants were hit with an ERISA class action Tuesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was brought by Paul Hershberg Law and Walcheske & Luzi on behalf of plan participants who accuse the defendants of charging excessive total recordkeeping and administrative (RKA) fees. The suit also contends that AmerisourceBergen and its board of directors failed to monitor fiduciaries on the benefits committee with regard to the total plan RKA fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00313, Dukes et al v. AmerisourceBergen Corporation et al.

June 21, 2023, 8:17 AM

Christine Chavis

David R. Fly

Kenneth Dukes

Mark A. Gale

Paul Hershberg Law, PLLC

Paul M. Secunda

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Benefits Committee

Board of Directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations