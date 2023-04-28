Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at MacDonald Devin PC on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Michael Andrus, a former employee and officer of plaintiff Duke Manufacturing Co., to Texas Northern District Court. According to the complaint, filed by Stinson LLP, Andrus was previously charged with the embezzlement of more than $1.5 million from the plaintiff. The suit alleges that Andrus violated an agreement to make restitution payments of $600 per month for 96 years to the plaintiff. The case is 3:23-cv-00908, Duke Manufacturing Company.

April 28, 2023, 4:55 PM

Duke Manufacturing Company

Stinson LLP

Michael James Andrus

Macdonald Devin

Macdonald Devin Madden Kenefick Harris, P.C.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract