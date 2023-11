News From Law.com

The Duke University School of Law will receive $5 million as part of the $100 million award the college as a whole will receive from The Duke Endowment. According to a news release, it's the largest single award in the Durham, North Carolina, college's history and is timed to mark the centennial anniversary of both Duke University and The Duke Endowment in 2024 "to support the university's vision for the next 100 years of higher education."

North Carolina

November 30, 2023, 2:27 PM

