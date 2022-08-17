New Suit

Duke Energy, a utilities operation company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, sued WP RE Ventures Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The case, filed by Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, arises from an underlying dispute in which Duke accused a third party of breaching the conditions of a private facilities permit by removing protected vegetation. The defendant, which has since purchased the third party's lot, is accused of refusing to comply with the conditions of a declaratory judgment stemming from the original dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00415, Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC v. WP RE Ventures 1, LLC.

Energy

August 17, 2022, 2:39 PM