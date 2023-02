Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Figari & Davenport on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against MetLife and Paul Revere Life Insurance, an Unum Group company, to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to disability benefits, was filed by attorney Patrick Short on behalf of Craig R. Duhon. The case is 3:23-cv-00315, Duhon v. Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 6:01 PM