Kirkland & Ellis partners Robyn E. Bladow, Michael Rosenberg and David I. Horowitz have entered appearances for Kars4Kids Inc. and Oorah Inc. in a pending civil RICO class action. The suit, filed April 23 in California Northern District Court by Keller Grover LLP, accuses the defendants of participating in a scheme of soliciting vehicle donations with misleading statements that donations would support local children in need. According to the complaint, the majority of donations funded the defendants' own expenses, including funding for Oorah, an organization which promotes orthodox ideology to Jewish families in New York and New Jersey. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 1:24-cv-02419, Dugger v. Kars4Kids Inc. et al.

June 10, 2024, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Dugger

Plaintiffs

Keller Grover LLP

defendants

Kars4Kids Inc.

Oorah Inc.

defendant counsels

Kirkland & Ellis

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims