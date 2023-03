Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Larkin Hoffman Daly & Lindgren on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against CBRE Group, Robert Half International and Walter Bishop to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Joshua R. Williams and Tyler W. Brennan on behalf of a plaintiff who asserts that she was terminated in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment. The case is 0:23-cv-00622, Duggan v. CBRE, Inc. et al.

Business Services

March 14, 2023, 7:24 PM