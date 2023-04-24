Who Got The Work

Michael G. Bongiorno, Andrew S. Dulberg and Michelle L. Sandals from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have stepped in to represent DraftKings, the daily fantasy sports and sports betting site, and certain executives in a pending securities class action in connection with the company's sale of NFTs. The complaint, filed March 9 in Massachusetts District Court by Kirby McInerney, Berman Tabacco and Hannafan & Hannafan, alleges that the tokens, expected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in profits, constitute an unregistered securities exchange which bears none of the 'hallmarks' of blockchain technology. The defendants are accused of using the sale of unregistered NFTs to supplement an otherwise unprofitable company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 1:23-cv-10524, Dufoe v. DraftKings Inc. et al.

Gaming & Esports

April 24, 2023, 4:49 AM

